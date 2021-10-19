MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A family man, a protector, a hero.

These are some of the words used to describe Officer Yandy Chirino.

On Tuesday evening, the Chirino family is devastated beyond belief as they continue mourning the loss of their fallen officer, Yandy, who was just 28 years old.

Chirino died Sunday night after he was shot responding to a suspicious incident on North Hills Drive.

“It’s just a devastating day that won’t go away. It’s going to be a nightmare for them,” says Rod Skirvin, President of the Broward County Police Benevolent Association.

Skirvin was at the hospital the night of the shooting, comforting the Chirino family. He says Officer Chirino’s long-time girlfriend worked as a nurse at the same hospital where Chirino was taken the night of the shooting.

“There were several members there that night working on him that did know his girlfriend. It devastated them and their grief was evident that night at the hospital,” says Skirvin.

The suspect, 18-year-old Jason Banegas is behind bars with no option to bond out.

“Just a loss. A sudden loss of a young man. Something you wouldn’t expect. Every parent of a law enforcement officer has that fear of getting a call any particular time their sons or daughters are working,” says Skirvin.

Family, friends, and the entire community are mourning the tragic loss of officer Chirino.

Skirvin explains, “Sometimes citizens question why we do what we do and why we do it. This is a good example of why we do it.”

Yandy’s friends say he had a genuine passion for his job and helping others. While they aren’t ready to share their memories with us just yet, they say Yandy was nothing short of amazing.

Officer Chirino is the 69th officer to die in the line of duty here in Broward County. It’s a reminder to every one of the dangers our police officers face on a daily basis and just how precious life is.