HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — Fallen Hollywood police officer Yandy Chirino was honored on Monday by family, friends and law enforcement from across the state at a celebration of life in Sunrise.

Chirino was killed Oct. 17 during a confrontation with an 18-year-old burglary suspect.

Described as a “true hero,” the 28-year-old Chirino received a Full Honors Presentation outside of the FLA Live Arena at the conclusion of the service including a riderless horse, a rifle volley, the playing of ‘Taps’ on a bugle, and ‘Amazing Grace’ on bagpipes. There was a medal of valor presentation, the folding of an American flag, a flyover in missing man formation and end of watch last radio call.

WATCH: Yandy Chirino’s Flag Draped Casket Departs Arena For Full Honors Presentation

Full honors presentations are for military or law enforcement officers who have pledged to serve the public good and put their lives on the line every day. The presentation reflects honor and respect for their service and dedication.

After Chirino’s flag-draped coffin was moved outside of the arena, those in attendance watch as a riderless horse walked by.

WATCH: Riderless Horse During Full Honors Presentation

A riderless horse, with backwards facing boots in the stirrups, symbolically represents a “fallen warrior” or a leader who will lead no more.

After the riderless horse, came the three rifle volley in memory of the fallen.

The original history comes from the Roman era that at the end of the day of battle when the field of battle was cleared, if the soldier removing the slain soldier knew the name of the soldier, then they would call his name three times into the night as a form of remembering their sacrifice.

The three volley salute signifies “duty, honor, and sacrifice.”

WATCH: Rifle Volley and Taps For Fallen Officer Yandy Chirino

A solo bugler then played ‘Taps.’ The sad bugle call signifies that it is time for a final rest. Congress designated ‘Taps’ as the nation’s official “Song of Remembrance” in the 2013 Defense Authorization Act.

‘Taps’ was followed by ‘Amazing Grace’ on bagpipes which have a particularly mournful sound.

The tradition of playing bagpipes at police funerals started more than 150 years ago when the Irish and Scottish immigrated here. One of the traditions they brought over was playing the Great Highland bagpipe at weddings, funerals and dances.

The four stanzas of “Amazing Grace” all have a specific meaning. The first pertains to being born, the second is played to celebrate you and your family, the third is about your life with family, friends and your fire department family and the last is for your death, leaving the world alone.

The folded flag ritual is an important one for the family of a fallen law enforcement officer. A folded flag represents the death of someone they love.

The flag is usually draped over the coffin, then removed and folded perfectly by an honor guard team or members of the fallen officer’s agency. The flag is then given to the highest-ranking person in the agency who then presents the flag to the family.

WATCH: Flyover In Missing Man Formation At Full Honors Presentation

Monday’s full honors presentation included a helicopter flyover in missing man formation. One of the helicopters banked away, leaving an empty space in the formation, a symbolic gesture to represent the fallen.

Finally, it was time for the last call, or end of watch radio call. It’s the formal on-air announcement by a dispatcher broadcast to honor an officer who has died in the line of duty and this one was heartbreaking.

WATCH: Last Call or End Of Watch Radio Call For Fallen Hollywood Officer Yandy Chirino

“Uniform 35-34.” (silence) “Uniform 35-34.” (silence). “No contact with uniform 35-34. The men and women of the Hollywood Police Department request a moment of silence as we remember the life, service and sacrifice of Officer Yandy Chirino. (silence).

“Officer Yandi Chirino, may the road rise up to meet you, may the wind always be at your back, may the the sun shine wram upon your face and the rain fall soft upon your fields, and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hands. Rest in peace my brother as you walk the beat on heavens street. We’ll keep your watch here. Officer Yandy Chirino uniform 35-34 is 10-7. Dispatch clear.”

10-7 is an ‘out-of-service’ code.

WATCH: Tribute Video For Fallen Officer Yandy Chirino

Chirino worked for Hollywood police for four years and received several commendations, including an officer of the month honor.

Gallery: Remembering Yandy Chirino

After the service, the procession headed to Hollywood to make brief stops at Memorial Regional Hospital, where Chirino died and the Hollywood Police Department and then to Miami Lakes for burial at Vista Memorial Gardens cemetery.