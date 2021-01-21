FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – People 65 and older interested in making an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccination now have a new number to call.

The Florida health department in Boward is now included in the new state COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling system.

People ages 65 and older, and frontline healthcare workers, can call (866) 201-6313 to request an appointment. For those requiring TTY access, the phone number is (833) 476-1526.

Previously, people were directed to the state’s health department website for Broward to make an appointment. That webpage now directs people to call the above listed numbers.

When people call, they will be asked through an automated system to enter information using their telephone keypad. Live agents will call people back to make appointments until all current appointments are filled.

Related: What You Need To Know About Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine In South Florida

People who receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at DOH-Broward sites through this appointment system will be asked to schedule their second dose through this new system.

“So far, of the 100,090 doses of COVID-19 vaccine provided in Broward County, 53,295 have been provided at DOH-Broward managed sites in partnership with Broward County, municipalities, BSO, and municipal law enforcement and EMS/Fire Rescue. We are looking forward to continuing to serve and protect our seniors and frontline healthcare workers via the new state appointment scheduling system,” said Dr. Paula Thaqi, Director of DOH-Broward.

Trending On CBSMiami.com

Florida’s Republican Senators Make Their Biden Administration Critiques Known On Day 1

South Florida Man Sees Capitol Riot Arrest As ‘A Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Moment For Me’

Trump Supporters Welcome Him Back To Palm Beach

People who received their first dose of vaccine at a Department of Health-Broward site without making an appointment in this new appointment system do not need to make an appointment for their second dose. They should return to the same site on the date written on their vaccination card at the same time as they arrived for their first dose.