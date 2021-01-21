MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida’s two Republican senators are making their critiques known about the Biden administration on day one – even before inauguration activities wrapped up.

“Jill and I, Kamala and Doug, wanted to make sure our inauguration was not about us but about you, the American people. This is a great nation. We’re a good people,” President Biden said Wednesday night.

President Biden spoke from the Lincoln Memorial. For the first time as vice president, Kamala Harris also spoke about American aspiration.

“The courage to see beyond crisis, to do what is hard, to do what is good, to unite, to believe in ourselves, believe in our country, believe in what we can do together,” Vice President Harris said.

It has been a busy day of celebrations in D.C. to welcome a new administration, that included a star-studded event.

Inauguration events were different because of the coronavirus pandemic. In between fun, there was also work being done. The Biden White House held its first press briefing. In an effort to prevent misinformation and falsehoods, correspondents asked if they were going to get the truth.

“We have a common goal which is sharing accurate information with the American people.” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

The Senate confirmed a director of national intelligence, a crucial role to oversee 18 agencies.

The acting chairman of the select committee is Sen. Marco Rubio, who spoke on the Senate floor.

He criticized some of President Biden’s plans and believes the Senate should focus on other issues instead of an impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump.

“Today, President Biden spoke important tones of national unity. I believe they were sincere. But pursuing a radical agenda in a country so divided does not serve the cause for unity,” Sen. Rubio said.

On Twitter, Sen. Rick Scott criticized President Biden for rejoining the Paris Climate agreement.

Through executive orders, President Biden also required facial coverings on federal property.

During a swearing-in for White House staff Wednesday, President Biden didn’t hold back on how easy it is to give them the boot.

“If you ever work with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot,” the president said.

Republican Congressman Carlos Gimenez said he is open to working with Biden administration.