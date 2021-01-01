Who Can Get Vaccinated In Florida?

According to state guidance:

Long-term care facility residents and staff Healthcare workers in direct contact with COVID-19 patients including paramedics and EMS People age 65 and older

MIAMI-DADE:

Mount Sinai Medical Center:

Mount Sinai Medical Center is providing vaccines to Miami-Dade County first responders and individuals who are 75 years or older.

Call 305-674-2312 to schedule an appointment, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No walk-ins will be accepted

Jackson Health System:

Beginning the week of January 4, Jackson Health System will launch an online platform for Miami-Dade County residents age 65 or older to request a vaccination appointment and receive a call back with the appointment date and time.

Homebound Seniors in County Public Facilities

Miami-Dade County will provide vaccines directly to homebound seniors age 65 and older who live in County facilities or receive County services and wish to be vaccinated.

Miami-Dade County staff are directly contacting these individuals to schedule vaccinations beginning Monday, January 4.

BROWARD:

In Broward, those who meet the state criteria for vaccination, must first make an appointment at browardcovidvaccine.com

However, all appointments have currently been filled as of Jan. 4.

A message on the website reads, “The Florida Department of Health in Broward County has provided 26,465 COVID-19 vaccination appointments to individuals ages 65 and over. All appointments have been filled at this time. Please check back to this website often as more sites and appointments will be added over the coming days and weeks.”

Tradewinds Park

3600 West Sample Road

Coconut Creek

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday – Thursday, closed Friday and Saturday

By appointment only at browardcovidvaccine.com

Free

Vista View Park

4001 SW 142nd Avenue

Davie

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday – Thursday, closed Friday and Saturday

By appointment only at browardcovidvaccine.com

Free

Markham Park

16001 West SR 84

Sunrise

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday- Thursday, closed Friday and Saturday

By appointment only at browardcovidvaccine.com

Free

Central Regional Park

3700 NW 11 Place

Lauderhill

9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Call 954-320-5730 for more information

Walk ups are not allowed.

Holiday Park

Fort Lauderdale

1150 G. Harold Martin Drive

By appointment only at browardcovidvaccine.com (starting Tuesday, Jan. 5.)

Broward Health has stopped accepting vaccination appointments due to high demand. The hospital says it has more than 5,000 vaccine appointments scheduled through February 2021 and has reached full capacity for now. Broward Health vaccinations are taking place at separate community sites and not at the hospitals.

MONROE:

According to the Florida Department of Health of Monroe County website, the COVID-19 website to register for a vaccine is not ready yet.

MORE INFORMATION:

The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine 24-hour Call Center number is 866-779-6121. The email address is COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE COVID VACCINE: