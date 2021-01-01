Who Can Get Vaccinated In Florida?
According to state guidance:
- Long-term care facility residents and staff
- Healthcare workers in direct contact with COVID-19 patients including paramedics and EMS
- People age 65 and older
MIAMI-DADE:
Mount Sinai Medical Center:
- Mount Sinai Medical Center is providing vaccines to Miami-Dade County first responders and individuals who are 75 years or older.
- Call 305-674-2312 to schedule an appointment, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- No walk-ins will be accepted
Jackson Health System:
- Beginning the week of January 4, Jackson Health System will launch an online platform for Miami-Dade County residents age 65 or older to request a vaccination appointment and receive a call back with the appointment date and time.
Homebound Seniors in County Public Facilities
- Miami-Dade County will provide vaccines directly to homebound seniors age 65 and older who live in County facilities or receive County services and wish to be vaccinated.
- Miami-Dade County staff are directly contacting these individuals to schedule vaccinations beginning Monday, January 4.
BROWARD:
In Broward, those who meet the state criteria for vaccination, must first make an appointment at browardcovidvaccine.com
However, all appointments have currently been filled as of Jan. 4.
A message on the website reads, “The Florida Department of Health in Broward County has provided 26,465 COVID-19 vaccination appointments to individuals ages 65 and over. All appointments have been filled at this time. Please check back to this website often as more sites and appointments will be added over the coming days and weeks.”
Tradewinds Park
- 3600 West Sample Road
- Coconut Creek
- 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Sunday – Thursday, closed Friday and Saturday
- By appointment only at browardcovidvaccine.com
- Free
Vista View Park
- 4001 SW 142nd Avenue
- Davie
- 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Sunday – Thursday, closed Friday and Saturday
- By appointment only at browardcovidvaccine.com
- Free
Markham Park
- 16001 West SR 84
- Sunrise
- 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Sunday- Thursday, closed Friday and Saturday
- By appointment only at browardcovidvaccine.com
- Free
Central Regional Park
- 3700 NW 11 Place
- Lauderhill
- 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Call 954-320-5730 for more information
- Walk ups are not allowed.
Holiday Park
- Fort Lauderdale
- 1150 G. Harold Martin Drive
- By appointment only at browardcovidvaccine.com (starting Tuesday, Jan. 5.)
Broward Health has stopped accepting vaccination appointments due to high demand. The hospital says it has more than 5,000 vaccine appointments scheduled through February 2021 and has reached full capacity for now. Broward Health vaccinations are taking place at separate community sites and not at the hospitals.
MONROE:
According to the Florida Department of Health of Monroe County website, the COVID-19 website to register for a vaccine is not ready yet.
MORE INFORMATION:
The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine 24-hour Call Center number is 866-779-6121. The email address is COVID-19@flhealth.gov.
MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE COVID VACCINE: