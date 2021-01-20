PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) – Donald Trump is on his way to Palm Beach International Airport after leaving Washington D.C. for the last time as President.

“It’s been a great honor, the honor of a lifetime. The greatest people in the world, the greatest home in the world,” Trump told reporters before heading to Marine One, rotors whirring, on South Lawn.

Marine One took off for Joint Base Andrews where Air Force One waited to fly the soon to be former First Family to Palm Beach.

Hundreds of supporters greeted Trump at Andrews.

“It’s been something very special. We’ve accomplished a lot. What we’ve done has been amazing by any standard,” told them.

PIX: President Trump and Melania Trump Depart White House Headed For Florida

By the time Biden is sworn in, Trump will already have arrived at his private Mar-a-Lago club.

Hundreds of Trump’s supporters are expected to line the streets leading to the club to welcome him.

“People here love him. You can see the enthusiasm. I like the way it’s been for the past four years,” she said Fran H.

“They’re going to welcome this president home and it’s going to be peaceful and it’s going to be exciting,” said Annie Marie Delgado, who headed the “Trump Team 2020.”

TRENDING STORIES ON CBSMIAMI.COM

Trump will reportedly move into Mar-a-Lago, a property he purchased in 1985 and turned into a private club. For the past four years, it’s been his winter home away from home.

But not everyone is thrilled with that idea.

Neighbors of Mar-a-Lago recently sent a letter to town leaders, citing a 1993 agreement that they say prohibits anyone from living permanently on the property because it’s a social club.

Trump’s children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, are also reportedly eyeing moves to South Florida. Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are said to have purchased property on Indian Creek Island. Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle have reportedly been looking at properties in Jupiter.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)