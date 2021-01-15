PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – The FAA is investigating a hard landing at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

A single-engine Sting S4 landed in a field at the end of Runway 28 around 11:00 a.m. Friday, according to the FAA. Only the pilot was aboard.

A Broward Airports spokesperson said the pilot had a problem during takeoff, which caused him to run off the runway and land in the grass.

He was not hurt.

This is the fifth incident at North Perry Airport in recent months.

On Nov. 21, a small plane with two people aboard ran off the runway after landing. The two people on the Piper PA-34, were not hurt.

Two days later, on Nov. 23, a pilot was killed after his single-engine plane crashed while trying to land at the small airport. The pilot reported engine trouble shortly after takeoff and attempted to land while approaching a runway.

A week later on Dec. 2, a small Piper plane crashed and flipped over at the airport. The two people on board were not injured.

On Dec. 18, another four people survived a small plane crash near the airport.