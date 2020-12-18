PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Four people survived a small plane crash near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines although some do have serious injuries.

Thursday’s crash is the third one at the airport in the last month.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Maria Njoku said the single-engine SOCATA TB10 Tobago took off from the airport and later crashed about a mile away.

Four people were on board and one person was hospitalized, Njoku said.

Everyone managed to get out of the plane before fire rescue crews arrived on scene.

Further details on the crash weren’t immediately released.

On Nov. 23, a pilot was killed after his single-engine plane crashed while trying to land at the small airport. The pilot reported engine trouble shortly after takeoff and attempted to land while approaching a runway.

A week later on Dec. 2, a small Piper plane crashed after landing at the airport. The two people on board were not injured.