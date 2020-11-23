Comments
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – The pilot of a small plane died Monday afternoon when the plane crashed on North Perry Airport property in Pembroke Pines.
According to a spokesperson for North Perry Airport, the pilot reported an engine issue shortly after taking off and asked to return back. While attempting to land, the plane went down while approaching the runway, at 3:25 p.m.
In video from Chopper 4, there was a yellow tarp draped over the wreckage of the single-engine Lancair Legancy FG aircraft.
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person aboard.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
