  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Pembroke Pines, Plane Crash

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A small plane has crashed at North Perry Airport.

Video from Chopper 4 shows the small plane, flipped upside down, right next to what appears to be a large fuel tank.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, two people were on board but both were able to get out of the plane on their own. Neither person was hurt.

Small plane crash at North Perry Airport on Dec. 2, 2020 (CBS4)

There was a minor fuel leak which was controlled with a foam blanket.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Hundreds Wait In Line For Hours For Free $250 Publix Gift Card In Miami
Gloria Estefan Reveals She Was Infected With COVID
Dozens Of Skimmers Found At Florida Gas Stations

The FAA will now investigate the cause of the crash.

Comments