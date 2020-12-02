Comments
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A small plane has crashed at North Perry Airport.
Video from Chopper 4 shows the small plane, flipped upside down, right next to what appears to be a large fuel tank.
According to Pembroke Pines Police, two people were on board but both were able to get out of the plane on their own. Neither person was hurt.
There was a minor fuel leak which was controlled with a foam blanket.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Hundreds Wait In Line For Hours For Free $250 Publix Gift Card In Miami
Gloria Estefan Reveals She Was Infected With COVID
Dozens Of Skimmers Found At Florida Gas Stations
The FAA will now investigate the cause of the crash.
You must log in to post a comment.