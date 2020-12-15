MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The sound of a fire truck does not bring back the best memories for the Korman family.

At the end of November, the duplex they were moving into caught fire right after they left to have the power turned on.

Before they arrived back home, the whole place was engulfed in flames, losing everything.

Now that fire truck is being used as a sleigh by Santa.

Santa, along with his firefighter helpers from Oakland Park, Margate and Fort Lauderdale, got together to make sure the Kormans were taken care of. They also made sure that the young sisters — ages 5 and 7 — would have a Christmas to remember for all the right reasons.

“Just to see their face and see the smile on their face it just means so much to me right now because there’s been such heartache,” the girls’ mom, Kelli Korman, said.

She’s grateful for the help.

Aside from presents for the children, the family received food from the Kiwanis, among others. They also received blankets, furniture and home improvement help from Home Depot.

“We’ve been through a tragic experience so this just lightens up the mood for everybody and it makes it feel more like the holidays especially since we’re in a different place, than a place called home,” Korman said.

Oakland Park Battalion Chief Monica Maldonado helped pull this all together. She said it wasn’t difficult to get her fellow firefighters to step up.

“It comes from being in the tradition of the fire department and family and the community and why we do what we do. This really shows what firefighters do,” Battalion Chief Maldonado said.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

Broward Schools Moving To More Traditional Classroom Format For 2nd Semester

Hundreds Wait In Line For Hours For Chance At $250 Grocery Gift Cards In Miami

First Shipment Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives At Jackson Memorial Hospital

“I can’t believe she pulled this off and I can’t believe the community got together and everybody took their time to come out to see my family. Thank you, guys,” Korman said.

And the jolly guy was happy to do what he does best – spread holiday cheer.

“This is what the holidays are all about everyone you see here. All these people,” said Santa. “I wish everyone a Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Kwanza, Happy Holidays for everybody and there will always be a Santa Claus. Bye, everybody!”

There is a GoFundMe page that’s been set up by a friend. If you’d like to find out more about that and help out, click here.