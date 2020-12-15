MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Jackson Memorial Hospital received its first shipment of the Pfizer -BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday morning. The state says Jackson is receiving 20,000 doses of the vaccine to be used first on frontline doctors and nurses who work in the most at risk areas, then to the rest of the employees.

The Jackson Health System is one of five Florida health systems among the first to receive the vaccine.

Memorial Healthcare Systems in Broward County received its first shipment of 19,500 doses on Monday and began inoculating some of its frontline health care workers almost immediately.

UF Health in Jacksonville and Tampa General Hospital also received their shipment on Monday but Jackson Health and Advent Health in Orlando were receiving theirs a day later.

Pfizer sent the vaccine to 145 sites in 50 states.

JMH pathology assistant Dr. Fernando Acosta says he has good reason to get the vaccine.

“My wife got the virus and brought it home,” said Dr. Acosta who barely survived after contracting COVID-19.

“I was hospitalized for 5 days. I almost died,” he recalled. He said his symptoms were really bad. “That’s why I tell everybody take the vaccine. This is really, really hard on my body. I was almost reintubated. I almost died.”

Dr. Acosta plans to get inoculated as soon as he can at JMH.

“The feeling is it’s the only thing we have to stop the pandemic,” he said.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

Man Killed In Shooting At Oakland Park Flea Market

Miami-Dade Correctional Institution Sgt. Charged With Cocaine Trafficking

Broward Schools Moving To More Traditional Classroom Format For 2nd Semester

Dr. Maria Alcaide is the Director of Infectious Diseases at JMH. She is excited the Pfizer vaccine is here and plans to be one of the first to get the vaccine.

“I was one of the investigators in the trials and yes, I am scheduled to take it soon. This is the light at the end of the tunnel. This is really going to help. It’s the only way to stop the pandemic,” said Dr. Alcaide. “It’s going to mean the initial way to take precautions to take care of patients and the first step towards protecting us against the virus.”

Dr. Alcaide is urging people not to delay taking the vaccine.

“I think people who wait and see, it’s too risky with a lot of the virus circulating around there’s a bigger chance of getting infected and the numbers keep going up and the hospitals keep getting busy so wait and see is too risk,” she said.

Both doctors say they will get inoculated as soon as possible.

Jackson Health System will be sharing its vaccine with more than a dozen Miami-Dade hospitals.

Pfizer said nearly 3 million doses should be given in this first week nationwide.