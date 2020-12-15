  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Gift Card Distribution, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The early bird gets the worm, at least that is what hundreds of Miami residents were hoping Tuesday morning as they woke up early and stood in line to receive a grocery store gift card.

The giveaway at Juan Pablo Duarte Park started around 8:00 a.m. but people were line before the sun came up.

The $250 gift cards are first come, first served.

(CBS4)

In order to receive a gift card, however, you must live in the City of Miami and say you’ve been financially impacted by the pandemic.

