Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The early bird gets the worm, at least that is what hundreds of Miami residents were hoping Tuesday morning as they woke up early and stood in line to receive a grocery store gift card.
The giveaway at Juan Pablo Duarte Park started around 8:00 a.m. but people were line before the sun came up.
The $250 gift cards are first come, first served.
In order to receive a gift card, however, you must live in the City of Miami and say you’ve been financially impacted by the pandemic.
You must log in to post a comment.