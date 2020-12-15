  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Broward Schools, Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami News

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Broward County Public Schools has announced its making changes to its classrooms for the second semester.

“It will be more of the traditional format where teachers will be interacting with their students in front of a classroom. That means that the teachers in the classroom, to the greatest extent possible,” said Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie. “We’re not gonna have them teaching online and teaching in the classroom simultaneously.”

Runcie shared that video on social media, asking parents to fill out a survey about their plans for the second semester.

The survey will be open through next Monday.

The superintendent added that in the two months since schools have been open, it’s clear they’re not a significant source of coronavirus spread.

