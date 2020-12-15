BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Broward County Public Schools sent out an email questionnaire to parents Tuesday regarding the second semester of the school year, which begins on Jan. 13.
According to the email, parents are being asked to complete the survey on whether their children will continue their current learning module or if they want to change it.
The district went on to say that they will continue to employ cleaning and sanitizing protocols at all of their schools.
Broward schools also noted public health officials report schools are not the major source of the spread of COVID.
