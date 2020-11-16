MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An extremely dangerous Hurricane Iota made landfall along the coast of northeastern Nicaragua at 10:45 p.m. Monday.

The Category 4 hurricane had sustained winds near 155 mph and was about 30 miles south of Puerto Cabezas.

Iota is moving toward the west near 9 mph and this motion is expected to continue during the next day or so.

On the forecast track, Iota is expected to make landfall in northeastern Nicaragua during the next hour or two and move inland across northern Nicaragua and southern Honduras on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 155 mph with higher gusts.

Iota is an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Rapid weakening is forecast after Iota moves inland, and it is expected to dissipate over Central America on Wednesday.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

Miami Man Dies After Parachute Fails To Open While Skydiving

Record Number Of Invasive Pythons Removed From Florida Everglades

COVID Positivity Rate Spiking Across South Florida: ‘We Are Going Through The Surge Right Now’

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.

Puerto Cabezas airport in Nicaragua recently reported sustained winds of 70 mph with a gust to 103 mph.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Providencia

The coast of Nicaragua from the Honduras/Nicaragua border to Sandy Bay Sirpi

The coast of northeastern Honduras from Punta Patuca to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

San Andres

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

San Andres

The coast of Nicaragua from south of Sandy Bay Sirpi to Bluefields

The northern coast of Honduras from west of Punta Patuca to Punta Castilla

he northern coast of Honduras from west of Punta Patuca to the Guatemala/Honduras border

Bay Ilands

RELATED: HURRICANE 2020: PREPARING IN A PANDEMIC