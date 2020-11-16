WATCH LIVECBS4 News This Morning
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man has died after his parachute malfunctioned while skydiving.

Yuset Hernandez was going to participate in a charity skydiving event outside of Gainesville.

The 51-year-old’s parachute didn’t fully open during the team’s final practice jump on Friday.

His body was found in a remote area of woods after a search lasting several hours.

Hernandez was born in Cuba and moved to Miami in 2003.

He leaves behind a daughter and grandchild in Cuba.

