MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man has died after his parachute malfunctioned while skydiving.
Yuset Hernandez was going to participate in a charity skydiving event outside of Gainesville.
The 51-year-old’s parachute didn’t fully open during the team’s final practice jump on Friday.
His body was found in a remote area of woods after a search lasting several hours.
Hernandez was born in Cuba and moved to Miami in 2003.
He leaves behind a daughter and grandchild in Cuba.
