MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Eta was downgraded from Category 1 Hurricane to Tropical Storm with the latest advisory.

At 1 p.m., Wednesday, Eta is located about 115 miles south southwest of Tampa. It packed maximum sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts.

TRACKING TROPICAL STORM ETA

Tropical Storm force winds are approaching the southwest Florida coast as it moves north northeast near 10 mph.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Bonita Beach to Suwanee River Florida, including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Anna Maria Island to Yankeetown

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Dry Tortugas

* Bonita Beach to Suwannee River Florida

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* Steinhatchee River to Suwannee River Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* North of the Suwannee River to Aucilla River Florida

Meahwhile, Tropical Storm Theta is out in the Eastern Atlantic and will continue to move East. It is not a threat to the U.S.

A tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The wave is expected to move slowly westward into more conducive environmental conditions over the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend when the disturbance reaches the central or western Caribbean Sea.

Regardless of development, this system is expected to bring heavy rainfall along with possible flash flooding to the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and portions of Hispaniola over the next day or so. There is a high chance of development over the next 5 days.