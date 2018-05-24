LIVE NOW
Panama City, FL As Hurricane Michael Makes Landfall
Menu
FULL FORECAST
Video
News
Weather
Politics
Entertainment
Seen on TV
Health
Sports
Top Spots
Top Spots
Travel
More
Travel
Contests
Only CBS
News
All News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
Tech
Autos
Only CBS
Neighbors 4 Neighbors
Latest Headlines
Hurricane Michael Slams, Batters Panhandle With Powerful 155 MPH Winds As It Makes Landfall
The storm's powerful 155 mph winds battered the Panhandle with powerful gusts and crashing waves. It swamped streets, bent trees, broke off limbs and sent debris flying.
Waffle House That Never Closes, Forced To Close By Hurricane Michael
Hurricane Michael is so potentially dangerous that a Waffle House in Panama City Beach that never closes is officially closed.
Latest Galleries
Pygmy Baby Hippo Makes Exhibit Debut At Zoo Miami
New Pygmy Baby Hippo at Zoo Miami
Famous Breast Cancer Survivors
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To help put a face to the importance of early detection, here is a look at some famous breast cancer survivors.
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Dolphins
Heat
Marlins
Panthers
Canes
Miami Hurricanes
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Odds
Latest Headlines
Colin Kaepernick Applies For Trademark On His Own Image
The filing says the image will be used for merchandise but also for "conducting workshops and seminars in self empowerment and awareness."
Can The Golden State Warriors Three-Peat?
The defending NBA champion Warriors face a Western Conference that now includes LeBron James. Can Curry, Durant and company three-peat?
Top DFS Picks Week 6: Matt Ryan Could Erupt Against Buccaneers
Even though the Falcons are 1-4 this season, their offense could light up against Tampa's league-worst pass defense.
Latest Gallery
PIX: Miami Dolphins Blown Out Against Rival Patriots In New England
Video
All Videos
News
Weather
Politics
Entertainment
Seen on TV
Health
Sports
News
Weather
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Tracking The Tropics
Hurricane News
Hurricane Preps
More Weather
Weather App
Weather Videos
Top Spots
Latest Headlines
Are These Trending Miami Restaurants On Your Radar?
Want the scoop on Miami's buzziest local spots?
Burger Yard Opens On Española Way With Organic Burgers, Milkshakes & More
A new restaurant serving handcrafted burgers and beer has debuted in the neighborhood.
Craving Seafood? Check Out These 3 New Spots In Miami Beach
Interested in trying some new spots for seafood in Miami Beach? You're in luck: we've found the freshest businesses to fill the bill.
Top Tacos In South Florida
Here are some of the best spots to find delicious tacos. Try them each and decide on your favorite.
First Watch Brings Breakfast Fare To Flagami
A new breakfast and lunch spot has made its debut in the neighborhood.
The House Of The Red Tailor Opens In Miami, Offering Bespoke Suits & Alterations
A new spot for luxury tailoring services and bespoke suits has made its debut in the neighborhood.
Contests & More
Station Info
CBS4
My TV 33
Advertise
Jobs
Connect
Connect with us
CBSMiami on Facebook
CBSMiami on Twitter
CBSMiami on Instagram
CBS Local App
Weather App
Contests
Florida Lottery Watch and Win
CBS4 is home to the Florida Lottery and we want you to be a winner.
Travel
VIDEO: Northern Lights Dazzle Skies Over Arctic Circle
A huge display of bright green Northern Lights appeared in the skies over Rovaniemi, Finland in the Arctic Circle, on the evening of Sunday, October 7.
More
Florida Lottery
CBS Entertainment
WFOR TV
Watch Now
WFOR LIVE - CBS4 Panama City, FL as Hurricane Michael Makes Landfall In Mexico Beach
On Air Schedule:
2:00 PM
The Talk
3:00 PM
Dr. Phil
4:00 PM
Judge Judy
4:30 PM
Judge Judy
5:00 PM
CBS 4 News at 5PM
View All Programs
Tracking The Tropics
Sponsored By