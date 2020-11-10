  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hurricane Season, Local TV, Miami News, Subtropical Storm Theta

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The formation of Subtropical Storm Theta means we have a new record.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said late Monday night that Subtropical Storm Theta has emerged in the open northeast Atlantic and poses no immediate threat to land.

It’s the record-breaking 29th named storm in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, surpassing the previous record of 28 named storms set in 2005.

Theta is about 960 miles southwest of the Azores and has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Broward Schools Fully Operational Tuesday; Miami-Dade To Reopen Most Campuses
Tropical Storm Eta Causes Widespread Flooding, Closures Across Miami-Dade
Semi-Truck Dangles Off Palmetto Expressway

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect as the storm moves to the east near 12 mph.

Theta is expected to remain over the Eastern Atlantic for the next several day.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments