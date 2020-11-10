MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office says there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting outside a Pompano Beach convenience store back in September.
BSO detectives identified their suspect as Oscar Roney Chirinos Mejia, 20, who faces a charge of first-degree murder.
Investigators say they received a call of a shooting in the area of 1900 block of N.E. 49th St. in Pompano Beach at around 7:17 p.m. on Sept. 12.
Upon arrival, deputies found a man in the parking lot of a convenience store who had been shot multiple times.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Tropical Storm Eta Causes Widespread Flooding, Closures Across Miami-Dade
Eta Makes Landfall In Lower Matecumbe Key
Semi-Truck Dangles Off Palmetto Expressway
The victim was transported to Broward Health North where he later died.
Detectives say Mejia may have been driving an older model green Hyundai Accent.
Anyone with information on Mejia’s whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
You must log in to post a comment.