MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Flood Watch continues for Broward and Miami-Dade counties through Wednesday evening due to all the heavy rain that has fallen as a result of Tropical Storm Eta. Any additional rainfall will lead to even more flooding.
Tropical Storm Eta is strengthening a little bit just off the West coast of Cuba.
Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, followed by weakening likely starting on Thursday.
It is moving south at 5 mph but is forecast to move north the next few days.
The forecast models are not in agreement regarding where Eta will head and there is a lot of uncertainty reflected in the forecast cone. For now, the National Hurricane Center is forecasting the Eta could make landfall as Depression late this week or this weekend along the Florida Panhandle or the Gulf coast but it is too soon to say.
The storm made landfall on Monday night in Lower Matecumbe Key in the Florida Keys as a strong Tropical Storm with 65 mph winds.
