MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is a Flash Flood Warning in Miami-Dade County until 5:00 a.m. due to the relentless rain caused by Tropical Storm Eta. The County also remains under a Tropical Storm Warning, a Storm Surge Warning and a Hurricane Watch.

All of this leading to widespread closures and a State of Emergency in the County.

“It’s windy. Really dramatic out,” said Miami resident Alex White.

In North Bay Village, there were downed trees and in Miami, a tree tumbled onto the roof of a duplex.

“There were seven people inside from two families,” said Lt. Pete Sanchez of Miami Fire Rescue.

“The tree, and the impact of the tree falling onto the house caused the ceiling fan to fall onto a nine-year old. He was assessed on the scene and luckily, he was not transported, he didn’t have any injuries,” said Lt. Sanchez.

The displaced families are staying with relatives until the storm passes and experts can determine whether the duplex is livable.

“This is a perfect example of why we should take every storm seriously. Although you may think it’s not coming, although it may not seem to be coming to your area. As you see behind me this is something that can happen during a storm so we always, always have to be cautious and take all precautions necessary,” said Lt. Sanchez.

On Brickell Avenue, the streets were empty of people but full of debris and some business owners used sandbags as protection from potential flooding.

Restaurants moved their outdoor dining furniture indoors.

“We came from Michigan,” said Damian. “We had a lot of plans but everything is shut down.”

TRACKING TROPICAL STORM ETA

Earlier Sunday, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said they are prepared.

“We have additional pumps. Public works knows we need to get our pumps out and we have additional pumps ready and hopefully we can mitigate the flooding damage as much as possible,” said Mayor Gimenez.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

Tracking The Tropics: Eta Makes Landfall In Lower Matecumbe Key

Eta Strengthens, Hurricane Watch In Effect For South Florida

FPL Expects Potential Widespread Power Outages Due To Tropical Storm Eta

Bridges were locked down Sunday afternoon. County parks, beaches, marinas, golf courses and other public outdoor spaces were also closed.

All County government offices will be closed on Monday.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools will also be closed on Monday.

All COVID-19 testing sites have been closed until after the storm passes.

The county opened two evacuation centers for people living in low-lying areas, people living in mobile homes and those needing to take refuge. They are located at the Fuchs Pavilion Evacuation Center at 10901 Coral Way and another at South Dade High School.

Miami-Dade County transit operations ceased at 2 p.m. Sunday and collection of solid waste and recycling was also suspended.

FPL has 10,000 restoration personnel on hand to deal with Eta’s impacts.

PortMiami was also closed on Sunday in preparation for tropical storm gale force winds.

Miami International remains open. Generally, airlines pause operations before sustained crosswinds reach 35+ mph. The FAA and MIA towers don’t operate in sustained winds of 55+ mph. Anyone with a flight should contact their airline for flight status.