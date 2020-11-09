Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A tractor-trailer truck was left dangling off the side of the Palmetto Expressway due to rain-slick roads from Tropical Storm Eta.
The Florida Highway Patrol said just before 5 a.m. the driver of the semi was on westbound SR 826 when he lost control just before NW 47th Avenue. The truck swerved to the right and went off shoulder where it came to a rest.
Only minor injuries were reported.
