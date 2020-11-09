MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Eta is just off the coast of Southwest Florida, bringing strong wind, heavy rain and dangerous storm surge across portions of South Florida and the Florida Keys.

Eta made landfall in Lower Matecumbe Key in the Florida Keys as a strong Tropical Storm with 65 mph winds.

As of 4:00 a.m. Monday, Eta was about 45 miles north-northwest of Key West and about 65 miles south of Naples.

Maximum sustained winds are 65 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or so and Eta is forecast to become a hurricane when it moves over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

TRACKING TROPICAL STORM ETA

Eta is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph.

A west to west- southwest motion with some reduction in forward speed is expected later Monday and Monday night. Little overall motion is expected on Tuesday and a slow northward motion is forecast on Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Eta will gradually pull away from the Florida Keys and south Florida Monday and be over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Monday night through Wednesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 310 miles from the center. Sustained tropical-storm-force winds have been reported along much of the southeast Florida coast during the past few hours.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

Tropical Storm Eta Makes Landfall

Tree Crashes Onto Home Displacing 7 As Tropical Storm Eta Causes Widespread Closures

Tropical Storm Eta’s Heavy Rain, Storm Surge Affects Florida Keys

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Northwestern Bahamas, including the Abacos, Andros Island, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island, and New Providence

Florida coast from Brevard/Volusia County line to Anna Maria Island

Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay

Lake Okeechobee

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: