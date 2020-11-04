MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With Halloween in the rear mirror, Zoo Miami’s winter holiday celebration, Zoo Lights Miami, is set to return this year.

It brings its one million bright, animal-shaped lights, dazzling tree lights and a new 26’ tall holiday LED tree.

Zoo Lights will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on select nights from November 27 through December 27.

Beginning on November 27, Zoo Lights guests can enjoy a special appearance with Santa Claus and a new 26’ LED holiday tree in the FPL SolarNow Plaza.

Visitors will be delighted by animal encounters, Snowman’s Riverboat rides, hot chocolate and cookies, letters to Santa, and holiday shopping at the Zoo gift shop. There will also be complimentary entertainment, including themed evenings, a virtual tree lighting ceremony on November 27 at 6:30 p.m., music, arts and crafts, and more.

See the schedule of nightly themes below:

November 29 & 30: PJ & Onesie Nights – Guests are encouraged to dress in holiday pajamas/snuggies/onesies.

December 6 & 7: Galactic Nights – Guests are encouraged to dress like their favorite Star Wars, Star Trek, or Guardians of the Galaxy characters.

December 13 & 14: Ugly Sweater Nights – Guests are encouraged to dress in ugly sweaters

December 20-22: Superhero Nights – Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite Superheroes.

December 27-29: Santa & Elf Look-A-Like Nights – Guests are encouraged to dress as Santa, Mrs. Claus, or his elves.

Zoo Miami will close at 4 p.m. on Zoo Lights nights.

For information on pricing, click here.

Need more information on Zoo Lights, admission, packages, and updates to zoo operations due to the pandemic?

Please visit their Zoo Miami website.