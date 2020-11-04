MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez is going to Congress.
“I wouldn’t be here without the people behind me,” Gimenez said after learning of his victory on Tuesday night. He was referencing his family, friends and volunteers, standing behind him during his acceptance speech.
With 95% of precincts reporting, Gimenez had 52 percent of the vote over Democratic incumbent Representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell for 26th Congressional District, which includes Monroe County and part of Miami-Dade County.
“Today was a rejection of extremism, today was a rejection of partisanship and today was a rejection of socialism,” said Gimenez. “This country needs to start to work together because it has threats both inside and outside.”
WATCH: Carlos Gimenez’s Victory Speech
He added, “I’m going to work with Congress to bring solutions, to bring results.”
Gimenez, who was elected Mayor of Miami-Dade in a 2011 special election, said protecting the environment is very important to him but said “We can’t restore our environment unless we have a strong economy.”
He plans to do that by protecting health insurance.
