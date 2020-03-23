ELECTION RESULTS
Live results for General Election
Results: Tracking The Presidential Race
Track results of the Presidential race here.
Tracking The Tropics: Extremely Dangerous Hurricane Eta Makes Landfall In Nicaragua
Powerful hurricane Eta made landfall in Nicaragua on Tuesday afternoon, bringing devastating wind, life-threatening storm surge, and flash flooding that had already destroyed rooftops and caused rivers to overflow.
2020 Celebrity Deaths
Famous Breast Cancer Survivors
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To help put a face to the importance of early detection, here is a look at some famous breast cancer survivors.
Much Improved Dolphins Defense Takes Pressure Off Tua
One thing in Tua Tagovailoa's favor the rest of this season is that he won't have to face his own defense.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 9: Damien Harris Settling Into Lead Back Role For Patriots
The Patriots leaned on their rushing attack Sunday and Harris appears to have taken the role of lead back.
Big Plays Help Dolphins Beat Rams 28-17 In Tua's 1st Start
Tua Tagovailoa threw his first career touchdown pass and then let his teammates take over with a succession of big plays, and the Miami Dolphins stamped themselves as playoff contenders Sunday by earning their third consecutive win, 28-17 against the Los Angeles Rams.
PIX: Miami Dolphins Vs. Seattle Seahawks, Week 4
Weather
14 Florida Cities, Including Miami, Make List Of Best Places To Live, According To US News
U.S. News & World Report is out with its annual list of the best places to live and retire in the U.S. for 2020 and Florida cities are well represented.
Top Donut Shops In South Florida
Do you love donuts? Who doesn't? Then why not check out our top spots for donuts in South Florida
5 Delightful Doggies To Adopt Now In Miami
Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some lovable pups up for adoption? There are dozens of endearing dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami.
Industry Spotlight: Transportation Companies Hiring Big In Miami
Miami's transportation industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 166 new jobs over the past week and 634 in the last month, ranking fourth among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.
Apartments For Rent In Miami: What Will $1,400 Get You?
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami? We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $1,400/month.
Cheapest Apartments For Rent In Downtown, Miami
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Downtown are hovering around $1,895, compared to a $1,850 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.
Play The Pro Football Challenge To Win $1,000
Make your picks for each week of the season for your chance to win $1000
Travel
Cruise Industry Cancels Sailings Through End Of Year, Despite New CDC Safety Guidelines
US cruise lines will not restart operations before the end of the year despite new safety guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
2020 General Election
President
Amendments
State House
State Senate
Supreme Court
U.S. House