MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Democratic Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava has declared victory over her Republican opponent Commissioner Esteban Bovo for Miami-Dade’s top job as mayor of Florida’s most populous county of 2.7 million people.

“A short time ago I received a very gracious call from Commissioner Esteban Bovo. I thank you commissioner, you ran a very strong campaign. We’ve been colleagues on the commission for six years. I greatly admire your passion and commitment to our community and I greatly look forward to working with you at we take on some of the biggest challenges this community has ever faced,” said Levine Cava shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Levine Cava shared a moment of gratitude with supporters.

At a watch party in Wynwood, with about 150 people, “Girl On Fire” by Alicia Keys played in the background as she accepted her victory.

“I’m honored to stand before you as the first female mayor of Miami-Dade County,” she said. “This county does believe in compassionate leader ship and we can be a community that takes care of all of its residents.”

With 75% of the precincts reporting, Levine Cava had 54% of the vote, over Bovo’s 46%.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

Sen. Marco Rubio Supports Pro-Trump Caravan That Swarmed Biden Bus

Miami PD Chief: Messages About Antifa & Civil Unrest In Miami Are ‘Fake’

‘I Was Surprised, There Was Zero Lines’, Broward Voters Wait To Vote Until Election Day

She also took a moment to acknowledge the strain COVID-19 has had on the community.

“Journey toward recovery will not be easy,” she said. “But my pledge to you is that I will work harder than ever, harder than ever to lift our county back up.”

She vows to appoint a medical officer to guide her.

Levine Cava calls herself a water warrior, a champion of the environment. She wants to expand affordable housing and invest in infrastructure and mass transit.

She supports the conversation that’s come from the racial protests this past summer. She also wants to revitalize the economy.

In his concession speech, Bovo said he had tried his best to help the taxpayers and business owners. He added that COVID took its toll on what he was trying to accomplish.

“While we were not victorious, there are many that are going to receive the fruits of your hard work, whether you thought you were helping them or not,” he said. “Donald Trump is going to win the state of Florida because of the work many of you have done.”