FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A woman was killed when shots were fired inside a Dania Beach bar early Wednesday morning.
It happened just before 3 a.m. at Rookie’s Ale House on Griffin Road.
According to Broward Sheriff’s investigators, two men in the bar got into a fight that escalated into them exchanging gunfire.
More from CBSMiami.com
2020 General Election Results
Daniella Levine Cava Wins Tough Race For Miami-Dade Mayor Over Steve Bovo
Republican Carlos Gimenez Defeats Democratic Incumbent Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell In Race For 26th Congressional District
The woman, who was an innocent bystander, was struck. She died on the scene.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.
You must log in to post a comment.