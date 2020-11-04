MIAMI (CBSMiami) – People outside several popular gay bars in Wilton Manors said ralliers, flying Trump flags began hurling homophobic slurs at them on Tuesday night.

“If this is what making America great is, you can count me out. I’m not going to be a part of this,” said Stephen Neil who broadcast part of the rally on Facebook live.

He was stunned by what he heard. “These are Trump supporters saying derogatory things to the LGBT community here in Wilton manors on the drive. Their only intent is to stir up drama, harass the population here,” he said.

Wilton Manors police arrived on the scene keeping the Trump supporters on one side of the street, as it was going on.

Neil came up with a novel way to fight back, “I decided the best way to combat hate is with a message of love,” he said.

He pulled out his violin and began to play, drowning out the yelling with music.

“I thought it was fitting to play “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman. This is who we are. We accept each other, we even accept them,” he said.

Eventually, the crowd left without any physical confrontation.

Neil hopes his non-aggressive response made an impact.

“I just thought it was fitting to show them that we’re not going to stand down in the face of adversity. We’re going to push back but in a kind and loving way,” Neil said.

We reached out to several members of the Trump campaign for comment but did not get a response.