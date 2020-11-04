MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Supporters of President Donald Trump took to the streets of Little Havana overnight after he won Florida.

A large crowd of supporters flooded 8th Street, banging pots and pans in celebration. Many waved flags and cheered as police stood in the middle of the street controlling the gathering.

Miami-Dade has large concentrations of voters of Cuban and Venezuelan descent who tend to be more conservative than other Latino groups.

The President enjoyed strong support with Cuban voters. He spent a lot of time in Miami on the campaign trail, spreading the message to Hispanic voters that the Democratic party is a socialist party.

That message resonated with the Cuban community.

“I don’t like handouts, I don’t appreciate them, I worked hard to get here and so did my parents, so did a lot of these people here. That’s what I want, that’s what I want for the rest of America,” said Stephanie Fernandez.

Trump’s win in Florida earned him 29 Electoral College votes that are considered critical to his reelection.