FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — A man accused of setting his girlfriend on fire at her North Lauderdale home has been charged with attempted murder and arson.

It happened Monday, around 4:30 p.m., at the Lauderdale Mobile Home Park at 4313 NW 54th Street.

A neighbor heard the woman screaming for help and called 911.

“A lady is screaming outside her house like crazy,” the caller told the 911 operator. “She’s burnt.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the woman was burned everywhere but the soles of her feet and a spot on her ankle. She was able to tell deputies that her boyfriend, 40-year-old Noe Jimenez-Cortes, had set her on fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said Jimenez-Cortes poured a flammable liquid on the woman and lit her on fire with a cigarette.

During a bond hearing on Tuesday, Broward Assistant State Attorney Alix Buckelew said the victim’s condition was grave.

“I think the court should know that the doctors do not expect this victim to survive her injuries,” Buckelew said. “She was burned on 99% of her body.”

Buckelew said in court that Jimenez-Cortes already had a bus ticket to Mexico when he was arrested. He was ordered to surrender his passport, officials said.

He’s currently being held without bond.

