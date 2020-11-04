MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Trump falsely claimed to have won several states. He accused Democrats of stealing the election. Without evidence, he said there were secretly dumped ballots. All were flagged by Twitter.

His campaign also wants the courts to halt the vote counting process in Michigan and Pennsylvania. The president tweeted, in part:

“Our lawyers have asked for ‘meaningful access,’ but what good does that do? The damage has already been done to the integrity of our system.”

“There’s not a lot of transparency. When you go from one candidate winning by so much and then that flips to another candidate three days later, even if everything is on the level, that is not something that will not inspire confidence,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Gov. DeSantis said those states should change their laws to match Florida, which is to start counting mail-in ballots ahead of election day to avoid a backlog.

“Producing results in a timely and transparent fashion, that inspires confidence. What you’re going to have now in some of these other states, it’s a very opaque process,” the governor said.

But he didn’t say whether a vote count should stop or if they’re breaking any law.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

2020 General Election Results

Daniella Levine Cava Wins Tough Race For Miami-Dade Mayor Over Steve Bovo

Republican Carlos Gimenez Flips 26th Congressional District Seat

Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted Wednesday morning, without mentioning President Trump, “Taking days to count legally cast votes is NOT fraud and court challenges to votes cast after the legal voting deadline is NOT suppression.”

Senators Rubio and Rick Scott didn’t respond to CBS4’s multiple attempts to see if they support this push to stop counting legally cast votes.

Why is CBS4 asking? Because South Florida is filled with families that left countries with disputed elections.

In a statement, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz said, in part:

“Every vote must be counted. We cannot allow bullying or intimidation to deny even one voter from having their ballot counted. And I’m confident that when we do that, and count all the votes, Americans will have elected a new president.”

Republican Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart hasn’t released any statements or tweets about the election.

Democratic Congressman Ted Deutch retweeted Joe Biden, saying “keep faith in the process and each other.”