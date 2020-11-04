MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported 696 new cases of COVID-19 in Miami-Dade County and removed 5 deaths from the total number of deaths in the county, without explanation, on Wednesday.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade county’s overall total to 189,332 and 3,670 deaths, a decrease from 3,675 on Tuesday.

The two-week positivity rate average increased to 5.17%.

In Broward, there were 422 new cases and 2 new deaths. Broward County’s overall total increased to 88,381 cases and 1,534 deaths.

The two-week positivity rate average increased to 5.5%.

In Monroe, there were 25 new cases and no additional deaths. Monroe county’s overall totals are 2,426 cases and 25 deaths.

The two-week positivity rate average increased to 9.8%.

Statewide, there were 4,423 new cases and 32 additional deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 821,123 across Florida and 17,131 total deaths.

The two-week positivity rate in Florida increased to 5.75%.

The daily increase in coronavirus cases marked the fourth day with more than 4,000 new reported infections.