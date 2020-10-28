MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump will be in Tampa on Thursday and holding a rally just outside Buc’s Stadium which happens to be an early voting location in Hillsborough County.
The Trump Campaign announced Wednesday that it will hold a rally at the Raymond James North Lot, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, on Thursday at 1:30 pm. It just so happens that early voting for Hillsborough County is also designated on the same vast property.
In an announcement from local election officials, the Trump Rally event is not affiliated with the Supervisor of Elections Office or the Supervisor of Elections’ use of Raymond James Stadium as an Early Voting site. The location where the rally will be held is on property controlled by the Tampa Sports Authority.
RELATED: Campaign 2020 Voters Guide
As per Florida Statute, electioneering is not allowed within 150 feet of an Early Voting site, but the Supervisor of Elections Office cannot prohibit campaign activities outside this “no solicitation zone.” The rally and campaigners will be outside of this zone.
