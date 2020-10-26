DAYTONA BEACH (CBSMiami/CNN/WESH) – An unidentified flying object was caught on camera in the home of the Daytona Beach Police Department chaplain and now this man of God is asking a lot of questions.

Pastor Monzell Ford says as he was sleeping one night last week and his home surveillance camera motion detector kept going off.

From bed he pulled out his phone and looked at the living room.

“This orb, this imagery is just hovering in my living room,” Ford said.

No one else was in the house and it wasn’t a flashlight or passing headlights and it was too big to be a dust particle.

He walked into his living room while watching the live feed on his phone.

“But I went out there I couldn’t physically see what I’m looking at in the live feed. So now I’m like whooooa.”

The orb came and went for hours, at one point, splitting into several shapes.

“That’s when I’m like nope, nope nope nope nope. Something’s going on here, something’s goin on here.”

Pastor Ford has been haunted by some of the things he’s seen as police chaplain and while working his own street ministry, but nothing has spooked him like this.

“If it’s physical I can stand it, I can challenge it, I can approach it, I can deal with it, but when we’re talking about things floating and disappearing.”

This man of faith says the odd occurrence has certainly led to a lot of spirited debate, but so far he has no certain explanation.

“If I know what something is, I’m okay but it’s the unknown thing that throws me off.”

Pastor Ford says he and his family are not willing to give up their house, but they are more than willing to give up the ghost.

