Latest Headlines
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez: 'We Will Continue To Wear Masks, Continue To Issue Citations'
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez held a virtual press conference on Tuesday afternoon to announce that local measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will remain in place.
Miami-Dade School Board Votes To Begin Staggered Reopening Of In-Person Learning Starting Oct. 5
The Miami-Dade School Board has voted to begin a staggered reopening of in-person learning starting Monday, Oct. 5.
PIX: Pongo The Giraffe Undergoes Procedure To Repair Fractures
Pongo, a Miami giraffe, underwent a procedure to repair fractures.
PIX: Miami Dolphins Vs. Buffalo Bills, Week 2
Weather
Tracking The Tropics
Hurricane News
Hurricane Preps
More Weather
Weather App
Weather Videos
Top Spots
Latest Headlines
Top Donut Shops In South Florida
Do you love donuts? Who doesn't? Then why not check out our top spots for donuts in South Florida
5 Delightful Doggies To Adopt Now In Miami
Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some lovable pups up for adoption? There are dozens of endearing dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami.
Industry Spotlight: Transportation Companies Hiring Big In Miami
Miami's transportation industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 166 new jobs over the past week and 634 in the last month, ranking fourth among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.
Apartments For Rent In Miami: What Will $1,400 Get You?
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami? We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $1,400/month.
Cheapest Apartments For Rent In Downtown, Miami
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Downtown are hovering around $1,895, compared to a $1,850 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.
The 4 Best Fast Food Spots In Miami
Craving fast food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fast-food spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.
Play The Pro Football Challenge To Win $1,000
Make your picks for each week of the season for your chance to win $1000
Travel
United Airlines To Furlough 16,000 Employees
With no new federal help in sight, United Airlines says it will furlough about 20% of its frontline employees in less than a month's time.
Florida Lottery
CBS Entertainment
2020 General Election Voter Guide
CAMPAIGN 2020
GENERAL ELECTION NOVEMBER 3, 2020
VOTER INFORMATION
MIAMI-DADE
BROWARD
MONROE
Elections Dept
Elections Dept
Elections Dept
Sample Ballots
Sample Ballots
Sample Ballots
Where To Vote
Where To Vote
Where To Vote
Register To Vote
Register To Vote
Register To Vote
Early Voting
Early Voting
Early Voting
Vote By Mail
Vote By Mail
Vote By Mail
Election Calendar
Election Calendar
Election Calendar
Check Your Registration
Check Your Registration
Check Your Registration
Voting FAQ’s
Voting FAQ’s
Voting FAQ’s
Voter Information Guide
(pdf)
Voter Information Guide
(pdf)
Voter Information Guide
(pdf)
Provisional Ballots
Provisional Ballots