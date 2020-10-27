MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Detectives say that the same suspects who shot and killed a man in a wheelchair outside of the Walgreens on West Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale, earlier this month, are the same suspects caught on surveillance committing a vehicle burglary prior to the homicide.

Roderick Gallon, 23, was shot and killed outside of the Walgreens on Friday, October 16, at approximately 1:54 a.m.

Roderick’s family are pleading for help in finding his killer.

“You took my one and only baby,” cries Gallon’s mother Leticia Lewis. “I have no more kids. That was my pride and joy.”

Family members and loved ones gathered at the scene Monday, begging for people with information to come forward and for the shooter to turn himself in.

“He never gave nobody no problems at all,” says his aunt, Tammy Dent. “And for you to just take my nephews life, it is so hurtful”

Surveillance video shows Gallon and his friend, a 17-year-old boy in a wheelchair, who is not being identified, heading to their car. They had left their car in the Walgreens parking lot while attending a party.

The video then shows the two suspects show up.

“The first suspect walked up to the first victim, who was seen in surveillance as being individual in a wheelchair, and demanded his jewelry,” explains Fort Lauderdale Police Sergeant DeAnna Greenlaw. “The victim turned over his jewelry to the suspect.”

As that teenager was robbed, a man in a black shirt with red shorts goes after Gallon, who attempts to duck down and hide.

“The second suspect you can see crouch down, trying to sneak up on the second victim,” says Sgt. Greenlaw. “He produces a firearm, points the firearm at that victim, demand something from him, and begins to open fire.”

The suspects sped away.

Gallon suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the hospital.

“The only thing he love to do was dance,” says his cousin, Valerie Fletcher. “He’s young. He just started his career, and that was snatched away from him at the young age of just 23 years old”

Gallon, nicknamed “Stickem,” was an aspiring rapper and dancer. He was also a father to a four-year-old little girl.

“She kept asking me for him,” says the girl’s mother, Danielle Dyke. “Just come forward and turn yourself in. That’s all. That is all I am asking. Y’all didn’t even think about his daughter.”

“I need you all to pull together as a community for my son,” says Gallon’s father, Richard. “Do this for ‘Stickem.’”

Police say the teenager involved was not injured. If you have any information, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.