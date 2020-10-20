MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade and Broward say there have been no reports of emails threatening voters to “vote for Trump or else!” as has happened in another Florida county.

CBS News reports dozens of voters in heavily-Democratic Alachua County received the email, which appeared to come from the right-wing group the Proud Boys.

The email’s subject line read “Vote for Trump or else!” with a “from” address of “info@officialproudboys.com.”

The body of the email contained the following message:

“We are in possession of all your information (email, address, telephone… everything). You are currently registered as a Democrat and we know this because we have gained access into the entire voting infrastructure. You will vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you. Change your party affiliation to Republican to let us know you received our message and will comply. We will know which candidate you voted for. I would take this seriously if I were you.”

After a review of the source code, CBS News reports “the message originated from IP addresses linked to servers located in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Estonia.”

State and federal authorities are investigating.