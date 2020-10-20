MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina is calling the actions of a Miami police officer “unacceptable” after the officer was spotted and photographed wearing a political mask in uniform while inside a polling location.
The picture was taken by Steve Simeonidis, chairman of the Miami-Dade Democratic party, inside the polling location in the government center.
Simeonidis’ tweet reads, “Here is @CityofMiami Police Officer Daniel Ubeda, in full uniform with badge and gun wearing his Trump mask inside of the polling location in government center. This is city funded voter intimidation. Ubeda should be suspended immediately.”
Here is @CityofMiami Police Officer Daniel Ubeda, in full uniform with badge and gun wearing his Trump mask inside of the polling location in government center.
This is city funded voter intimidation.
Ubeda should be suspended immediately. pic.twitter.com/TbJxu6mcem
— Steve Simeonidis (@stevesimeonidis) October 20, 2020
Miami police issued a statement saying, “We are aware of the photograph being circulated of a Miami Police officer wearing a political mask in uniform. This behavior is unacceptable, a violation of departmental policy, and is being addressed immediately.”
