MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow inside Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

There are currently 90 confirmed cases, according to the Miami-Dade County Public Schools coronavirus dashboard.

Students are now in their third week of in-class learning and there 54 employees and 36 students who have contracted coronavirus, according to the dashboard.

The United Teachers of Dade, the district’s teacher union, doesn’t think enough is being done and that the district isn’t being transparent with the public when schools have positive cases.

In a tweet Monday morning, UTD wrote, “WE NEED ANSWERS – When is the public health risk great enough to go back to MSO?”

MSO is My School Online, the district’s online learning program.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, UTD wrote, “There has been a failure to report private and charter school cases while the highest numbers of per school cases exist outside the system.”

Overall, there have been 4 positive cases reported at Ethel K. Beckham Elementary and Poinciana Park Elementary. Three cases each at Coral Park Elementary, Coral Reef Senior High, Henry E. S. Reeves K-8 Center, and MAST Academy.

There have been two cases reported at eleven other schools and single cases reported at 48 other schools and offices.

In Broward County, the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard shows there have been 61 total cases in the last 30 days, impacting 46 sites.

Nine staff members and 11 students have reported positive results since October 9.

Nova Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary, with 3 employees, has the most reported cases.