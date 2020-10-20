MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Day two of early voting in South Florida was another day of dodging showers to cast ballots.

Lines at some locations, including the elections headquarters in Doral, started forming before sunrise.

Though, the wait to vote was much less on Tuesday.

“I saw empty parking spots and I go ‘this is the time to do it,” said early voter, Paul Ryan.

Ryan avoided the line Monday but was here Tuesday. He calls himself a super voter who never misses an election.

“My biggest issues are health care, education and the environment. Without an education, you won’t have an informed public. Without your health you have nothing.”

MORE ON CBSMIAMI.COM

Surveillance Video Captures Moment Armed Men Rob, Kill Man Outside Of Fort Lauderdale Walgreens

14 Florida Cities, Including Miami, Make List Of Best Places To Live, According To US News

LOOK: Heat’s Jimmy Butler Getting Shots Up On A Yacht In A Dwyane Wade Jersey

Voters with mail-in ballots in hand continued to drop them off in person.

“With all the rumors about the post office, this seemed more secure. That is all,” said early voter, Kathleen McCool.

On Day 1 of early voting, Broward voters showed up by the thousands from one end of the county to the other.