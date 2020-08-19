MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Here’s a quick glance at the winners from some of the high profile races in South Florida following Tuesdays Florida Primary including which races are going to a runoff.

Starting in Miami-Dade, County commissioners Esteban “Steve” Bovo Jr. and Daniella Levine Cava will face off against each other in a November 3 runoff for Miami-Dade’s next Mayor. Neither of the top two candidates received 50 percent plus one of the votes.

Current Mayor Carlos Gimenez, who is term limited, won his primary for Congressional Seat District 26 over Omar Blanco and will take on U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in November.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernández Rundle will remain in her position after fending off challenger Melba Pearson. It’s her seventh elected term as Miami-Dade’s top law-enforcement officer.

The Democratic candidate for Broward State Attorney is political newcomer Harold Pryor who fended off a crowded field of Democrats who wanted to take the seat of the outgoing Mike Satz who held the seat for four decades but is now retiring. Pryor will run against Republican Gregg Rossman, a former Broward assistant state attorney, and Independent Sheila Alu, a former Sunrise in commissioner in November.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony claimed victory in his Democrat primary against predecessor Scott Israel who was relieved of duty after the Parkland massacre.

In the race for Broward Supervisor of Elections, Joe Scott edged Chad Klitzman in a race that was so close, it could be headed toward a recount, which involves re-scanning the ballots.

In the public defender’s race, executive chief assistant public defender Gordon Weekes will replace retiring Howard Finkelstein.

CONGRESSIONAL RACES

U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala of Florida’s 27th congressional district will face Republican challenger Maria Elvira Salazar in November.

Florida Gov. Charlie Crist will take on Republican Anna Paulina Luna to hold onto his 13th congressional district in the November election based on Tuesday’s primary.

Democratic incumbents Al Lawson, Alcee Hastings, Lois Frankel, Frederica Wilson and Debbie Wasserman Schultz were all set to fend off primary challengers, as were Republicans Matt Gaetz, John Rutherford, Bill Posey and Brian Mast.

U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, a Miami Republican, did not draw any challengers.