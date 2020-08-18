BROWARD (CBSMiami) – In the hotly contested Democratic race for Broward sheriff, Gregory Tony narrowly pulled off a victory.

“I am deeply honored that Democratic voters have chosen me to lead the Broward Sheriff’s Office into a brighter, safer future. We’ve come a long way in the last eighteen months, but there is still much work to be done,” Tony said in a campaign email. “Together, we’re reforming the Sheriff’s Office, promoting good deputies and keeping our communities safer by embracing police reform. As your Sheriff, I will work tirelessly to make this department a model for how a public safety agency can be effective, transparent, and accountable to our community. Let’s keep moving forward.”

Tony’s main rival was his predecessor, Scott Israel.

Israel was Broward’s sheriff for six years until he was removed for his handling of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shooting and the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre.

CBS4's Jim DeFede breaks down election results:



Israel called it a tough loss.

“I want the people to know I poured my heart and soul into being sheriff,” he said. “My main focus was keeping kids out of jail. I may not be the sheriff, but I have the best family in the world and I look forward to spending time with them.”

Al Pollock, a retired BSO colonel who finished third in the primary, said Sheriff Tony has some bridge building to do.

“He needs trust of the community and employees,” he said. “I’m not going away. I will hold law enforcement accountable.”

Sheriff Tony will face H. Wayne Clark in November, who won the Republican primary.