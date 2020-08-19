Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Longtime Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle won another term in office in a landslide.
She handily defeated one of her former assistant state attorneys, Melba Pearson, with 61 percent of the vote.
“My first order of business will be to create a collaborative task force made up of community and faith-based leaders, activists, law enforcement, sociologists, and other experts to examine our local criminal justice system and work to make it better, more representative, and stronger,” she said after declaring victory.
Rundle has served as Miami-Dade’s State Attorney for 27 years.
