MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tuesday saw plenty of high-profile South Florida races for Congress.
DISTRICT 20
Democratic incumbent Alcee Hastings easily fended off Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick. It’s still unclear who the Republican nominee will be as Greg Musselwhite and Vic DeGrammont are in a dead heat.
DISTRICT 22
James Pruden beat out the other three Republican candidates. He will now face incumbent Ted Deutch, who was unopposed.
DISTRICT 23
Debbie Wasserman Schultz ran away with competition, beating out Jennifer Perelman with ease. The eight-term incumbent will face either Michael Kroske or Carla Spalding as it’s still too close to call the Republican winner.
DISTRICT 24
Frederica Wilson had no trouble beating her two opponents, taking home 80% of the vote.
DISTRICT 26
Carlos Gimenez beat out Omar Blanco in the Republican primary, setting up a highly anticipated general election race between the Miami-Dade mayor and incumbent Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.
DISTRICT 27
Maria Elvira Salazar dominated the Republican primary, beating Juan Fiol and Raymond Molina with ease. She will face Donna Shalala, the Democratic incumbent, in November.
You must log in to post a comment.