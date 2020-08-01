MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Isaias, now a Tropical Storm, is forecast to restrengthen to hurricane strength overnight as it inches closer to Florida’s southeast coast.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, the center of the storm was 100 miles southeast of Fort Lauderdale.

It was moving to the northwest at 9 mph with sustained winds of 70 mph.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

A general northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected for the next day or so, followed by a north-northwestward motion by late Sunday and a turn toward the north and north- northeast on Monday and Tuesday with an increase in forward speed.

On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will approach the southeast coast of Florida Saturday night and move near or along the east coast of Florida Sunday and Sunday night.

On Monday and Tuesday, the center of Isaias will move quickly from offshore of the coast of Georgia into the southern mid-Atlantic states.

Some restrengthening is forecast, and Isaias is expected to regain hurricane strength tonight and early Sunday. Slow weakening is expected to begin Sunday night and continue through Monday.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Boca Raton to the Volusia/Flagler County Line

Bimini, the Berry Islands, and Grand Bahama Island

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

North of Ocean Reef to south of Boca Raton

Lake Okeechobee

Volusia/Flagler County Line to Ponte Vedra Beach

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of Ponte Vedra Beach Florida to South Santee River South Carolina

INTERACTIVE TROPICAL TRACKER

RELATED: HURRICANE 2020: PREPARING IN A PANDEMIC