



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the second day in a row, hundreds gathered in downtown Miami to protest the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died in police custody earlier this week.

The downtown protest was one of several across South Florida and the nation.

WATCH LIVE — Protesters gather across South Florida. cbsmiami.com/live

The demonstrators marched through the streets of downtown Miami holding signs and chanting the name of George Floyd and “No justice, no peace.”

At 5 p.m., the crowds had gathered at the Torch of Friendship near Bayside Marketplace.

The marchers had intended to go to the Miami Police Station, but marchers changed course and ended up near the shopping center.

At 5:30 p.m., protesters started walking north toward the AAA Arena, where they were met by a line of Miami-Dade police officers holding shields and wearing helmets.

They said this was now an ‘unlawful assembly and that they had 15 minutes to disperse.”

Police told protesters to break-up the gathering or face consequences.

At 6 p.m., protesters were heading north on Biscayne Blvd. and had made a turn on NE 8th Street.

Several police units from the Miami Police Department, with sirens blaring, were seen heading over to Bayside.

CBS4 cameras captured police officers in riot gear and still others on bicycles.

On Saturday afternoon, the director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III, tweeted the following: