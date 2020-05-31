



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Corrections is reporting 57 people were arrested following a night of unrest.

According to the department, the most common charge was curfew violation.

The department added “there was a small portion of individuals who came from out of state including the states of Minnesota, Michigan, and New York,” as confirmed by home addresses on their arrest forms.

RELATED: Miami-Dade Mayor Says ‘Professional Agitators Are Here To Cause Trouble’

A peaceful protest demanding justice for George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis, started around 3 p.m. near Bayfront Park.

Protesters took it on the road to I-95, with some eventually marching down the exit ramp to gather outside the Miami Police Department headquarters.

As night fell, it became chaotic and police used tear gas and a mandatory dispersal order to thin the crowd.

Some people began looting stores at Bayside Marketplace several blocks away.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez quickly issued a mandatory curfew starting at 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The city of Miami followed suit with a curfew of its own also at 10:00 p.m. Saturday. The Miami curfew will be even earlier Sunday, going from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.